YouTube Rewind is definitely over, platform confirms

Because YouTube lives not only on censorship and pressure, this year there won’t be YouTube Rewind either … and in fact there won’t be any more year. Thus ends the Christmas celebration of the video platform after ten editions and a fatal blow caused by the coronavirus, although the disease came from before.

As you surely know, YouTube Rewind is the annual review that the Google video platform gives to “the best of the year”, thus in quotes, because the popularity and acceptance of this compilation video has been declining year after year, touching ground in its 2018 edition, whose video has already accumulated more than 19 million I do not like it for only three million I like it.

The 2019 edition took off a bit, but not too much, and in 2020 there was not because according to Google it was not the time, in the year of the coronavirus, for celebrations with all the people who were having a hard time, and as a strange show of respect YouTube Rewind was shelved … to resume in 2021? It will be that no, as the platform has confessed to Tubefilter.

What’s the reason there is no YouTube Rewind this year? It is clear that it will not be done, but why remains unspecified. The company says that It is not due to the last hits and does not mention the pandemic. The only certain thing is that there will be no YouTube Rewind as such but not this 2021, but never again, which they attribute to an “end of the cycle.”

Thank you to all the creators involved in Rewind – we’ll be 👀 for your Rewinds as we refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube 🔥 with a different and updated kind of experience – stay tuned! → https://t.co/kI69C24eL0 – YouTube Creators (@YouTubeCreators) October 7, 2021

However, as the YouTube Creators account on Twitter suggests, it is possible that the gap is occupied by some other type of celebration. “Thanks to all the creators involved in YouTube Rewind, we will keep an eye on your Rewinds as we refocus our energies on celebrating you and the trends that make YouTube burn with a different and updated kind of experience. Stay tuned!”.

However, the goodbye of YouTube Rewind as we knew it is not bad news, although I do have something picturesque about it. But neither the videos were worth much, nor did they do justice to what YouTube is: the best, that they collected some fragments of the most viewed videos of the year, which they will surely continue to do. Otherwise four youtubers very famous, but almost always only from mainstream Anglo-Saxon.

For all that and much more that could be said, goodbye, YouTube Rewind. Hardly anyone will miss you.