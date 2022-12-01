YouTube retrospective: see the videos that most pumped on the platform in 2022

December arrived and, as usual, YouTube resumed its traditional year-end retrospective. In this year’s edition, what most calls attention at the top of the “Top Trending Video” category is the presence of political content.

An example of this is that Band’s Presidential Debate was the video that led the category, while we also have the presence of journalistic content from CNN.

Another notable presence involves content related to sports, since the runner-up is the game between Palmeiras X Corinthians.

Below you can see the videos separated into categories, in ascending order of classification (from the first to the tenth place).