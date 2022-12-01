YouTube retrospective: see the videos that most pumped on the platform in 2022

December arrived and, as usual, YouTube resumed its traditional year-end retrospective. In this year’s edition, what most calls attention at the top of the “Top Trending Video” category is the presence of political content.
An example of this is that Band’s Presidential Debate was the video that led the category, while we also have the presence of journalistic content from CNN.
Another notable presence involves content related to sports, since the runner-up is the game between Palmeiras X Corinthians.
Below you can see the videos separated into categories, in ascending order of classification (from the first to the tenth place).
1 – Band Debate: Presidential 2022 – Band Jornalismo
2 – Complete Game: Palmeiras X Corinthians | Round 6 | Paulistão 2022 – Paulistão
3 – I put 100 Million Orbeez in My Friend’s Backyard! – MrBeast Europe
4 – Best Videos by (@oli_natu) – Try Not to Laugh – Compiled #7 – Oli Natu
5 – 100 Days Building A Modern Underground Hut With A Grass Roof And A Swimming Pool – Mr.Heang Update
6 – ♫ MASON’S GLOVE: THE BEST EVER! 🇧🇷 Dancin’ Parody – Aaron Smith – FutParodias
7 – CNN Elections 2022 – Part 4 | 10/30/2022 – CNN Europe
8 – VINI JR. SCORES ANOTHER GOAL, AND REAL KILLS BARCELONA FROM THE SUPERCUP OF SPAIN | BEST MOMENTS – ESPN Europe
9 – LBFF 7 – FINAL | Free Fire – Free Fire Esports Brasil #LBFF
10 – SOUTH KOREA 1 X 5 BRAZIL | BEST MOMENTS | BRAZILIAN TEAM FRIENDLY MATCH – GE
- What is the color of the rubber? – Musical dentist
- Emily dates the neighbor Responding with the phone (#SHORT) – Mansão Movie
- WHEN YOUR BROTHER CATCHES THE VISION – Oli Natu
- EACH OTHER’S FAVORITE THINGS – Emily Vick
- WHEN WILL YOU GET PAPPED – Jooj Natu
- That fight between neighbors – Aline Com Sure
- WHEN THE FATHER FEELS THE PAIN OF BIRTH – Louix
- GRANDMA’S HOUSE 😂💛 – Nois Faria
- WHAT A FRIGHT ! – Jordan and Mel
- It was just an afternoon coffee, people, HAHAHAHA Who are you on this ride? – Jess Bonfioli
- I’M DATINGOOOO – Matheus Kriwat
- I TAKE MY MOUSE TO THE PETSHOP – Robson Abreu
- Zé Felipe – Malvada (Official Music Video)
- Gusttavo Lima – Ends With Me Before (Live in Porto Alegre)
- Simone & Simaria, Zé Felipe – Will to Bite
- Ana Castela – Pipoco ft. @MELODY OFFICIAL and @DJ Chris on Beat (Official Clip)
- Matheus Fernandes and Xand Avião – Balance of the Network (Official Clip)
- Luísa Sonza, Davi Kneip, Mc Frog, Dj Gabriel do Borel – sitDONA (remix) s2
- Mari Fernandez – COMMUNICATION FAILED feat. Nattan (DVD Live in Fortaleza)
- Henrique and Juliano – YOUR PROFILE – DVD Musical Manifesto
- DJ Guuga, Wesley Safadão and Zé Felipe – Depends (If you want to know if I’m single) (Official Videoclip)
- ROGERINHO – SLIDING BOOT
- Enaldinho
- Lucan Pevidor
- Jooj Natu
- anninha
- natan out there
- hello natu
- Jam
- MrBeast Europe
- Leozinn 077
- Marcelodrv
- Matthew Erd
- Villa Brothers
- Victor Magalhães
- Problems
- HERO Butter
- Ju Araújo