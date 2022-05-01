YouTube restricted mode and how to deactivate it to be able to watch any type of videos

Perhaps at some point it has happened to you that, within YouTube, you have not been able to watch a video because the platform does not allow itdisplaying an ad explaining why you are not allowed to view the content

If this is still happening to you even today, there is a possibility that your account have the so-called restricted mode activatedso if you want to know more about this, keep reading this article.

Most likely the type of video you can’t watch it is not suitable for all audiences, TRUE? This control is activated in videos that cannot be seen by minors, appearing on the screen the words of This video is not available with restricted mode enabled. To see it, you will have to disable said mode.

In case this message is not displayed, perhaps the one that is shown to you is the one from The YouTube community has identified this content as offensive or inappropriate for some audiences. This is usually shown mainly in videos where various topics are touched such as war conflicts, violence, sex or other material that may affect the sensitivity of viewers.

Now, the main (maybe the only) option you have then to solve this problem is to disable this restricted mode, which turns out to be quite simple and it won’t take you more than a couple of minutes. Logically, if you are underage, it is better to wait a few years until you are no longer underage, but if you are not, follow these steps:

Steps to disable YouTube restricted mode

– From your Android or iOS mobile, enter the YouTube application.

– Click on your profile picture, located in the upper right corner.

– Go to the tab Settingdisplayed next to a gear icon.

– Now access the new tab of General.

– Located in the fourth position, it deactivates the throttle lever restricted mode.

This would be all that is necessary to have this tool deactivated. Now, the only thing that will be necessary is that you enter one of those videos that you could not see before and try it now, to see How are you doing on this new occasion?.