YouTube releases news about automatic subtitles

YouTube has announced a series of news about its audio features, some of which are already available and others will be installed in the coming months. Among the first, there is a new tool that allows all content creators to activate the automatic subtitles for live broadcasts. This option is only available for videos broadcast in English and for those YouTubers who have at least 1000 subscribers on their channel.

As the platform has advanced, its plans go through extend this function to thirteen other languages in the next few months. The benefited languages ​​will be Spanish, German, Dutch, French, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Turkish and Vietnamese.

In addition, YouTube is developing a machine translation system for subtitles on Android and iOS mobile devices. This tool, which can be used at the end of this 2021, was only enabled until now for the desktop version.

In addition, the company is studying the possibility that Android and iOS users can search for specific words in subtitles of the videos. That way, it would be possible to go directly to the part of the video that they are interested in without having to see all the content.

Another function that the platform is working on is a permission system so that content creators can delegate the creation of the subtitles of your videos to someone else. This figure, described by YouTube as a “caption editor,” will appear shortly.

In its day, YouTube enabled this function to allow other people who so wish to add subtitles to other videos and thus create them in other languages, so that the content they consider of quality reaches more people. However, the platform ended up suppressing this tool due to its limited functionality.

