YouTube releases new metadata for educational videos

YouTube introduces new metadata for educational videos in English. This metadata can be used to optimize videos for better visibility in YouTube search results.

YouTube has added the option to improve metadata for educational videos, as well as the ability to customize thumbnails and a section for Shorts on desktop browsers.

Thanks to the inclusion of this new metadata, the videos that are marked as “educational” in the channel configuration menu, for now only those that are published in English, will be able to access a new set of metadata that can be used to describe the content and improve its visibility.

New metadata includes the following: video type, academic system, educational level, exam or standard course. Each of these fields is optional and you can use all of them, none of them, or just one of them, depending on the user’s preferences. In this way, if we publish academic content, we can Configure the course and type of videoto improve the way it will be positioned.

This is an important update for YouTube channels that are dedicated to educational material, as this metadata will also be added to YouTube search results, thus helping users to discover this content and to be able to decide whether the content of it meets your needs.

Other updates on YouTube

At the same time, a number of small new updates have been added, such as the ability to add custom thumbnails when uploading videos via the mobile app. Previously, this could only be done on the desktop version of YouTube, while now it can be done on iOS and Android.

YouTube channel pages in desktop browsers will now also have a section dedicated to the Shorts of the creator. This update has the potential to improve visits to Shorts content and boost usage. This new section will be available the moment a user publishes their first Short.

