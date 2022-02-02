YouTube redesigns full-screen video playback

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube is developing a new interface for the full screen video player of your mobile app. The world’s largest streaming video platform thus aims to make it easier for its users to “Like” or “Dislike” a post, view comments and share the video.

YouTube’s new full-screen video playback interface allows access to the “Like”, “Share” and “Comment” buttons from it

In traditional full screen YouTube video playback all these functions are absent. To access them, the user has to exit the full screen, and It has these buttons at the bottom of it, just above where the related videos appear. All those functions are now integrated into the same full screen, embedded in the bottom strip of it.

The related videos section will become available by pressing a button, located in the upper corner of the screen. By doing so, a tab will be displayed where the videos suggested by YouTube will appear.

In addition, this new interface will allow read the comments on the right side of the screen while watching the video in full screen.

This redesign will only apply to full screen video playback. For the rest, the app will continue to maintain a practically identical appearance. The display of videos without full screen will maintain the same structure, and the buttons to comment, give “Like” or share will continue to be located in the same place. The decision made by YouTube a few months ago to hide the number of “I don’t like” that a video has is also maintained.

The new interface for full screen video playback will be available on both iOS and Android. As indicated by YouTube, the redesign is already available since last Monday. The truth is that most users have not yet had access to it. It is expected that, in the coming days and weeks, it will be installed definitively on all devices.

.