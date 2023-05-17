YouTube recommends school shooting videos and guns for kids

YouTube’s algorithm recommended videos promoting guns, school shootings, and even a film by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for accounts of children and young gamers. The discovery was made by research led by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP).

According to the researchers, YouTube’s video recommendation system remains a major problem, as there are no effective filters.

To prove that the case is serious, the researchers created four test accounts on YouTube, flagging two as nine-year-old boys and two as 14-year-old boys.

In all cases, they started watching playlists about video games, and it wasn’t long before the algorithm started recommending inappropriate content.