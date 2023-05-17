YouTube recommends school shooting videos and guns for kids

YouTube’s algorithm recommended videos promoting guns, school shootings, and even a film by serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for accounts of children and young gamers. The discovery was made by research led by the Tech Transparency Project (TTP).
According to the researchers, YouTube’s video recommendation system remains a major problem, as there are no effective filters.
To prove that the case is serious, the researchers created four test accounts on YouTube, flagging two as nine-year-old boys and two as 14-year-old boys.
In all cases, they started watching playlists about video games, and it wasn’t long before the algorithm started recommending inappropriate content.
The researchers also found that accounts that clicked on the recommended videos were exposed to significantly more content related to guns and shooting.
Recommendations included videos showing school shootings, instructions on how to modify firearms to make them automatic, and even inappropriate films.
Notably, many of these videos shouldn’t even be on YouTube, as some violate the platform’s own policies. Despite this, the material remains on the air without Google taking any initiative.
For now, YouTube has not commented on the matter. The authors of the study point out that the platform needs to improve its recommendation system, especially with regard to exposing young people to violent content.
Stricter enforcement of age policies and restrictions, along with ongoing transparency and accountability, are needed to ensure a safer and more responsible YouTube experience for young users.