YouTube presents the long-awaited improvement of transmission in 1080p for Android and Google TV

Android and Google TV users are in luck as YouTube has come up with a long-awaited enhancement to its platform. YouTube Premium subscribers, who have been eagerly awaiting the arrival of 1080p quality streaming, can now rejoice. While YouTube had initially introduced this enhanced feature exclusively for iPhone and Apple TV users, Google fans have been patiently waiting for its availability on Android TV and Google TV devices.

An improvement in streaming quality for a more visually appealing experience

The new function, called YouTube 1080p Premium, offers an improved streaming experience with a higher bitrate, which translates to sharper and clearer video quality compared to standard 1080p YouTube streaming. While some initially raised concerns about putting 1080p video behind a paywall, it’s important to note that the quality of free Full HD content remains unchanged.

The key aspect of this improvement lies in the transmission with a highest bitrate, similar to how a higher quality MP3 music file sounds better than one with a lower bitrate. Currently, a typical 1080p YouTube stream moves significantly less data per second than a Blu-Ray at the same resolution, which could lead to a loss in visual quality. However, with the introduction of higher bitrate streaming in the Premium tier, users can expect videos to look less pixelated and more visually appealing.

Coming soon to Android devices and Google TV

The accidental appearance of the level 1080p Premium on Android phones, as well as Android TV and Google TV, strongly indicates an imminent official release. Historically, there has been a short gap between the testing phase and the release on Apple TV. Therefore, Android TV and Google TV users with YouTube Premium subscriptions can expect to enjoy the improved sharpness on their favorite content in the near future.

