YouTube prepares searches within videos

Google has announced that it is working on a way to facilitate searches within videos of YouTube in addition to providing the possibility of creating educational courses with multiple audio tracks, which will expand the ability to be shared with viewers with different languages.

Educational videos may include different audio tracks, which makes it easier for viewers to watch them in different languages.

At the moment these features are in test mode so it is possible that not all users in all countries can access them.

In relation to searches within the content of the videos themselves, everything will start from the moment a search is carried out from Google. If one of the results is a YouTube video it will be displayed a new button, “Search in video”which will allow you to type a phrase that will be searched for in the automatic transcription to text that YouTube generates from the voiceover of the video.

If the search result is positive, some context will be shown and it will be possible to access the exact moment in which said phrase is pronounced in the video.

Do you struggle with skipping to the good part of the video? 👀

▶──🔘── 19:19

We’re piloting the ability to search within videos on your phone’s Search app. Just type in your query using the ‘Search in video’ feature & find exactly what you’re looking for.#GoogleForIndia pic.twitter.com/G3KIhpO7ow —Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 19, 2022

Under the name Courses, YouTube reinforces the creation of educational content that can be monetized by adding complementary materials such as PDF files. To make these educational courses through videos even more accessible, the possibility of having different audio tracks. Thus viewers of different nationalities who speak different languages ​​will be able to listen to the video in the preferred language, selecting the corresponding track.

A list with the available audio tracks will appear in the video settings menu. As a great novelty, Google informs that it is working with third-party companies specialized in translation and dubbing using artificial intelligence. This could be a similar option to the automated transcription and subtitling functionality already offered by YouTube.

Google has not yet announced a date when these options will be available.