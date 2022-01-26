YouTube prepares new ways to earn money with videos

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

YouTube has a dozen possibilities for video authors to earn money on the platform and make their content profitable. Among other options, video creators can earn income by allowing subscriptions to channels, or by selling special actions for followers, or even through YouTube Premium.

YouTube considers allowing users to sell NFT to monetize their channels

Creators also have the ability to join the YouTube Partner Program to include ads in their videos. The requirements to be part of the select group of owners of a YouTube channel that can display advertising are to have at least 1,000 subscribers and be able to prove more than 4,000 hours of video playback in the last 12 months.

In addition to all these options, YouTube is preparing new ways to allow users to earn money and to consider the platform as a place to continue creating and uploading content. The company wants so Stand up to other social networks like TikTok or Instagram with your Reels, which have managed in recent months to attract many creators despite the fact that the possibilities of monetization in them are still not that wide.

However, before that easier way to earn money on these platforms can arrive and creators can leave YouTube for them, the company is devising new monetization options for its users. This has been recognized YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicky, who points out that supporting new creators is crucial for his company.

Among other options, YouTube claims to be working on the possibility that users can make direct sales of products through their videos. To do this, the video platform will impose a series of requirements that must be met by all those who wish to market objects and/or services through its channels, which could be purchased directly from the videos through a payment gateway included within YouTube.

In addition to being able to make purchases without leaving the channel, YouTube is also preparing other forms of monetization within the Shorts – the short TikTok-type videos that YouTube users can create – and also the possibility for creators to make money selling NFTs. Other Internet companies, such as Twitter, this week also made releases related to Non Fungible Tokens.

