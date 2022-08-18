YouTube prepares a change that users have long demanded

- Advertisement -

Surely searching for content on YouTube is not something that is especially easy for you at times. Well, the company is aware of this and has begun to integrate a new way of finding what you like in a much more orderly way and, therefore, it will be much more intuitive to achieve this. The truth is that the Explore page has since become a fairly important chaos that makes it very complete to find things that are interesting (the client that exists for televisions is almost more efficient, for example, the one that exists for Tizen, which app is available for mobile devices). And this is something that the firm obviously intends to . The steps that YouTube is taking to improve at least in what has to do with exploring and finding content that are interesting, the actions have already been known in an official statement that YouTube itself has published in the Telegram messaging application. In it, it is made clear that the carousel of filters that existed to date is already a thing of the past -as well as the button that opened the page to find content. To replace all this, it has been changed to a side panel that is more efficient. In it, you can see different divisions that, in addition, due to the available space, can be expanded over time. The ones that exist right now are the following: Trending, Music, Movies, Live, Games and Sports. Selecting each one changes what you see on the main page (which is the only place you can open the side panel we’re talking about from). By the way, to display this, a simple gesture from the left side of the screen to the right will be more than enough. As seen in the previous image, things look pretty good. This novelty, for now, is not for everyone This is something that surprises, but YouTube has decided so. At the moment the new side panel is only available for the Android app. Once it is proven that the operation is adequate, the deployment will begin for other options such as the app for iOS and, also, for other devices such as televisions or the web browser. Of course, at the moment there is no exact date for it. The truth is that an improvement in the way in which new content is searched on YouTube seemed necessary for the applications that exist for mobile devices, so what has been known is good news on paper. It will be necessary to see how it works effectively and if it improves what existed. >