YouTube Premium raises its prices in six countries

- Advertisement -

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share on Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

- Advertisement -

YouTube Premium has begun to increase the price of the subscription to its payment method for the family pack, which allows up to a maximum of six accounts to use its services, in some countries. In the United States, for example, there is a jump from $17.99 per month to $22.99 per month, an amount that can be even higher if the subscription is managed through the Apple App Store, where it costs $29.99 per month.

The price increase of the YouTube Premium payment method affects only family accounts, not individual ones

In addition to the United States, there is a short list of countries where this price increase also applies: Argentina, Canada, Japan, United Kingdom and Turkey. It is unknown if it will reach other countries soon.

It is striking that the proportion in terms of price increases is not homogeneous among all these countries. Thus, in the case of the United States, the increase is 25%, lbequeathing in the case of Argentina to 300% when going from 179 pesos to 699 pesos.

- Advertisement -

At the moment, this increase in the price of the YouTube payment method does not affect individual accounts, which will continue with their current price of $11.99 per month.

The new rates will go into effect with the new billing cycle beginning after November 21, but apply immediately to new subscribers. The only exception is the former subscribers of YouTube Red, the germ of the current premium modality of the platform, who will be able to continue maintaining the price of their subscription ($14.99 per month) until April 2023.

YouTube has not explained the reasons for this increase in the price of the YouTube Premium family plan, which had remained stable since 2018. The YouTube premium mode allows you to watch all videos without advertising, download them to mobile devices, play videos in the background or with the screen off, as well as including the music streaming platform YouTube Music.