Youtube Premium, Google One, a new Pixel every year and more in exchange for a monthly payment: Pixel Pass is filtered

The Google Pixel 6 will be presented on October 19, although it would be fair to speak in the plural since we will have two models, the normal one and the Pixel 6 Pro. But it seems that the presentation will not only consist of talking about mobile phones but rather Google has other products ready, one of them seems that it would have been discarded at the last minute and would have a solo place later.

This product that would arrive later would have the name of Pixel Pass and it’s leaked through a leaker who claims to have had access to company documents. This Pixel Pass would consist of a monthly subscription that would cover different Google products, such as YouTube Premium, but which will also include a company phone to pay for it month by month.

All in a single monthly payment, including the renewal of your phone

The Pixel Pass would become a kind of response to the Apple One of its direct competition, and also it would include most of Google’s subscription services right now. According to the leaked information, on board the Pixel Pass we would find YouTube Premium, Google One, Google Play Pass, an extended warranty for the company’s phones and, be careful with this, also a phone.

Besides all this, Internet connection through Google Fi would be included, which makes us think that Pixel Pass would be a very localized product in certain areas with access to the Google operator. Specifically, in the United States of America. But still, Google Pixel Pass would be “a monthly subscription that covers all the needs of the mobile user from start to finish “.

Pixel Pass: This appears to be a blend of the iPhone upgrade plan where you can get a new phone every year and the Apple One Subscription. Contains YouTube Premium, Google One, Play Pass, extended warranty, and is associated with Google Fi.# pixel6 #teampixel pic.twitter.com/iU7VTc16vS – M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 10, 2021





Youtube Premium would give us access to YouTube without ads and also to Youtube Music, with Google One we would have storage in the company’s cloud, with Play Pass we would have access to the subscription catalog of Android games from the Google apps store and Google Fi us would give internet access. But also, Pixel Pass would allow to include a Pixel phone that would be renewed every year. A new phone every season paying this monthly subscription.

As we have said, the fact that Google Fi suggests that this Pixel Pass would not be launched in Spain, given that the Google Pixel 6 are not expected in our territory, but we already want Google to present it for real and we begin to see how it works over time. Will this Pixel Pass be the differentiating value that makes the Pixel take off permanently?