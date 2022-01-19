YouTube Premium and Music, super savings with annual subscription. Italy waiting

Do you have a subscription to YouTube Premium or to YouTube Music, or maybe you are thinking of activating it to watch Baby Shark in an ad-free loop? There is an interesting novelty that was introduced in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Turkey, Germany, Thailand, India and Japan: the possibility of carrying out the annual payment, with consequent savings compared to the option – which obviously remains active – monthly. No Italy, at least for now, but it is by no means to be excluded that the news may not arrive soon also to us.
Google’s intention is clear: build loyalty the customer by offering him one in exchange Discount on the total annual cost, exactly as it already happens for example for Google One. And saving isn’t that bad either.
To understand how much you save, let’s take for example the country closest to us, the Germany:
- YouTube Premium (Ad-Free YouTube + YouTube Music):
- monthly subscription: 11.99×12 = 143.88 euros
- annual subscription: 107.99 euros
- savings: € 35.89
- YouTube Music:
- monthly subscription: 9.99×12 = 119.88 euros
- annual subscription: 89.99 euros
- savings: 29.89 euros
Google recalls that it is a subscription that it must be renewed manually at the end of the 12 months: “Once you sign up, you can enjoy 12 months of Premium membership benefits until your plan expires“. It’s still: “the benefits of the paid subscription will end after the 12 month period you have paid for“.
There are pros and cons in this new offer: for example, with the monthly plan it is easy to cancel your subscription at any time, either for an afterthought, or because we know that the following month we will not have time to listen to music or watch videos on YouTube. The annual plan does not provide for refunds, and its cancellation must be requested only from the support team, which will eventually evaluate the specific situation. However, it is certain that by paying a single fee for 12 months, the savings are substantial.
The offer is dedicated to
- new customers who intend to subscribe to YouTube Premium or Music Premium
- already customers, changing their plan: just click on their profile picture on the YouTube or YouTube Music page, select Paid subscriptions And Manage subscription. In Italy, unfortunately, the function is not yet active, but we do not exclude that Google has decided to initially limit it to a small number of countries to verify its effectiveness, and then extend it to other markets.
To sign up for the annual plan is required
- be in one of the countries mentioned above
- own a computer or Android device: subscription to the annual plan for now it is not available on iOS
We hope that this test by Google will soon be adopted also in Italy: would you do it?