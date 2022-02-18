YouTube plans new measures to combat disinformation

YouTube could implement a new strategy to combat misinformation on the platform.

Although they have not yet defined the new measures, the YouTube team has shared a series of approaches to limit the exposure of questionable content.

YouTube evaluates new measures to combat disinformation

YouTube has taken different measures to try to curb misinformation on the platform. But one of the challenges you face in content moderation has to do with content that doesn’t violate YouTube’s policies, but is borderline. Yes, the dubious videos.

In those cases, YouTube can’t remove them, but they don’t want to include them in their recommendation systems either. However, it is still not enough as they can get visits from external sites.

To avoid this situation, YouTube evaluates some possible measures:

One possible way to address this is to disable the share button or break the link on videos that we are already limiting in recommendations. That effectively means you couldn’t embed or link to a video on another site

However, this could collide with the freedom of users to share the content they find on the platform, so it would not be a measure to be taken lightly. Another possible measure would be to inform the user about the content of the video, with alerts that “may contain erroneous information” before they start playing it.

These alerts would follow the same dynamics as interstitial ads, and would show up when a “doubtful video” is embedded on an external platform, such as a blog. Although the YouTube team mentioned these measures to limit the exposure of this type of content, it does not mean that it will implement them in the future.

On the other hand, they also mention that they will continue working to establish partnerships with experts and different organizations that help detect misinformation taking into account different contexts.