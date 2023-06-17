YouTube Partner Program: what it is and how to access

- Advertisement -

YouTube has a Partner Program (PPY) that can be accessed by all users of the video platform owned by YouTube as long as they meet certain requirements.

Accessing the YouTube Partner Program allows you to start monetizing videos on the platform and start earning money. This is achieved not only with the advertising that is shown at the beginning, middle and end of the videos, but YouTube allows up to eight different ways of obtaining income with the content published on it.

Requirements to be a YouTube Partner

To be eligible for the YouTube Partner Program you must meet the following requirements:

-Comply with the YouTube Channel Monetization Policies and not have any active offenses for breaching the Community Guidelines.

-Live in a country or region where the YouTube Partner Program is available.

-Have more than 3,000 hours of public viewing of content during the last 12 months and have more than 500 subscribers on the channel. YouTube has lowered these amounts in June 2023, since previously 4,000 hours of playback were required during the last year and have more than 1,000 subscribers on the channel.

-Have an AdSense account linked to the YouTube account.

How to request access in the YouTube Partner Program

If you think you have a YouTube channel that meets all the requirements that the company establishes to be a Partner and start monetizing the videos, these are the steps you must follow:

-Go to YouTube.com or the YouTube app and sign in with your account.

-Click on the profile image in the upper right corner to access YouTube Studio.

-Look for the Monetization option in the menu on the left and click.

-If you meet all the requirements, you can click on “Review the terms of the YouTube Partner Program”. If you do not meet them, you can request that a notice be sent to you when you finally meet them.

-Once the terms are accepted, you will have to indicate your AdSense account, to receive payments.

Once this is done, you will have to wait for YouTube to accept or reject the request, a process that usually takes no more than a couple of days. If your application is not approved, you will be able to submit a new one after 30 days.

Advantages of the YouTube Partner Program

The main advantage of belonging to the YouTube Partners program is the possibility of obtaining income from the videos. But in addition to monetizing the account, it also increases visibility and views on the platform.

Accessing the YouTube Partners program also enables access to other ways to earn money, such as Super Thanks. To earn money with the Shorts it is necessary to meet other additional requirements.

In addition, by accessing the YouTube Partner Program you will also have access to the advanced statistics of YouTube Analytics, where you can analyze the performance of the videos in detail and monitor the evolution of the channel.