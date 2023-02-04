YouTube officially launches Go Live Together, to share broadcasts with guests

YouTube officially launches the Go Live Together function, which allows content creators with 50 or more subscribers to share their broadcasts with guests, allowing a maximum of one guest at the same time, although there is the possibility of rotating guests in the same transmission .

Creators will be able to choose to choose any guest they want over the course of their broadcasts, regardless of the number of followers they may have.



Initially available to select creators upon its launch in early November, the official release that is taking place at this very moment maintains the same dynamics.

To streamline broadcasts with the help of guests

In this regard, it will still be necessary to have the YouTube mobile app to use this new feature, although you can use the desktop version of YouTube to schedule future joint broadcasts.

Twitch has a similar feature in beta called Guest Star, which allows you to share streams with up to five guests, though unlike YouTube, Twitch’s version focuses on using it exclusively on desktop.

With Go Live Together, creators are responsible for ensuring that the guests they select adhere to the platform’s behavior guidelines.

In exchange for their work, creators will also earn revenue from ads that appear before, during, and post-stream, giving them an incentive to continue creating content for the platform.

Google’s video platform also has a similar but shopping-oriented function. In this way, YouTube continues to evolve in an increasingly competitive scenario, where rivals do not rest when it comes to implementing new capabilities.

It will be a matter of waiting to see if at some point, from the Google video platform, it allows the expansion of this feature to desktop users, given that this type of equipment can sometimes become more comfortable, and if you are well equipped, you can make higher quality transmissions.

More information: YouTube support page