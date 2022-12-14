YouTube now shows how long a video takes to process

YouTube is adding a new option designed for content creators. From now on, it will show how long a video takes to process after it is uploaded to the platform. A period of time that will depend on the quality of the video.

YouTube adds a new option for creators

YouTube is fixing one of the issues creators have when uploading a video for posting. Although uploading the video to YouTube from the computer is a simple task, which has a timer to see the progress and the remaining time, the process does not end with this step.

still missing Youtube process the uploaded file according to the quality in which the video will remain. A step that is automatic, but does not give a clue to the user how long it will take to complete. This is no longer a problem as YouTube starts showing how long the video will take to process:

Starting today, you’ll see time estimates for how long it will take to finish processing your uploads at different levels of video quality (SD, HD, and 4k), so you can decide the right time to post. One thing to keep in mind is that YouTube will always convert the video to the highest resolution available, but as you can see in the image, it will show you the estimated processing time taking SD, HD and 4K quality into account. And of course, the higher the quality, the longer the processing time.

However, the processing time will no longer be a mystery and you will be able to see the estimated time to complete the process from the same interface. It seems like a minor change, but it will make a difference for those who frequently upload videos to YouTube to share with their audience. This new option will be rolling out to all users, as the YouTube team has mentioned.