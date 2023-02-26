YouTube now offers dubbed version of videos option in settings

The option to choose the dubbed language over the original audio is now available in the video settings on YouTube. The option is above the subtitle options, which can be inserted collaboratively.

To enable this option, the content creator needs to add different audio tracks in video using the “Subtitle Editor” tool. That way, you can choose in which languages ​​you want your content to be transmitted. Another novelty is that users can find videos with these functions activated by searching for titles and descriptions already translated into their language of interest.

This can be served to the video when it is being uploaded on the platform, but also when the video is already live. At the end of the day, the content lives in the Creator Studio of the accounts that were invited to collaborate with the service.