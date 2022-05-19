YouTube now highlights the most viewed parts of a video

One of the features that YouTube has been testing for some time with premium subscribers is now rolling out to all users.

This is a new dynamic that will show you the most viewed parts of a video so you can quickly jump to the highlights.

YouTube will make it easier for you to find the most viewed parts of a video

Last year, the YouTube team began testing one of its experimental features with premium subscribers: highlighting the most viewed parts of a video.

A dynamic that allows us to go to the most interesting moments of the content by simply sliding the video progress bar. Yes, the same system that we use to see a thumbnail of the frame and go to the part that interests us.

In this case, the highlighting will be automatic and will be based on the parts of the video with the most playback. It is an interesting dynamic, since it will save us having to manually search for the important parts of the content in those videos that are very long or are part of tutorials.

So regardless of whether the creator of the video uses timestamps or has divided the video into chapters, we will have these extra aids so as not to miss the most popular moments or those that have gone viral.

In addition to this novelty that is coming to YouTube for all users, the possibility of viewing the chapters is also being extended to other platforms. As mentioned in TC, users will be able to see the division of the video chapters from video game consoles and Smart TVs.

And another of the dynamics that is included with this update is the function proposed by Single Loop. This allows us to activate a loop in any video so that it repeats itself constantly without us having to carry out any extra action.