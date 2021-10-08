YouTube now allows you to activate subtitles for all live videos

It is one of the battles that YouTube has been fighting for some years, that the users of its platform, without looking at where they are from or what language they speak, can see and understand any video that is published, thus further extending the influence of any content beyond the limits of the country in which it was created. And to achieve this, nothing better than developing subtitling technologies in real time, which is what these changes are about that YouTube has decided to extend to all accounts in the world. So if you are a content creator and you want to open up a small global audience, this that the North Americans just announced is going to interest you (wow, rhyme). Activate them and see what YouTube understands. These live subtitles are nothing more than a technology capable of listening to everything that is said in the video and converting it into a text that is printed on the lower part of the frame. Although it is important to value the effort behind it, and that it has cost to reach all the accounts, the truth is that this translation of the sound to the text is not usually perfect and it is not free of small errors but, as a general rule, it transmits the spirit of what is said. Until now, this feature left out all channels with more than 1,000 subscribers, who had to settle for waiting to reach that number. It will no longer be necessary because all accounts that operate within YouTube have this control enabled to start showing those subtitles with everything that is said on the screen. Something that will come from pearls to those with hearing problems or those who are learning a language and understand better the things read than heard. Of course, for the moment these automatic subtitles will only reach 12 languages, including Spanish and English but also Japanese or Turkish. The idea is, as we told you before, that practically any content can be universal and perfectly seen and understood by users from other latitudes who simply get carried away by a good video. These features must all be added through the creator panel in YouTube Studio so that later, users can activate them in the video. At the moment all the changes are present in the web version and have also begun to reach the iOS and Android apps, so if you have a channel and want a greater diffusion (at least the possibility), you know what to go activating. >