Although nowadays when we talk about mobile music players the two big names to appear are Spotify and Apple Music, it seems that the Google video platform wants to give again a boost to YouTube Music. And it is that in addition to the recent implementations of control between mobiles and computers, it seems that soon we will see the expansion of one of the favorite functionalities of users.

Until now limited to paid users, the company has just announced the expansion of its functionality to listen to music in the background for free tier users, allowing anyone with a YouTube Music account to now comfortably listen to their favorite songs while running, working, playing games, and even while using other applications or performing any activity without the need to keep the screen always on.

On the other hand, this also implies a significant improvement for driving, not only allowing us to enjoy music while using another navigation application, but also will also include the Google Assistant driving mode, ensuring a complete hands-free experience.

However, for the moment these will be the only changes, keeping the rest of the restrictions currently present in the free accountssuch as interruptions for announcements, custom shuffled playlists, or the ability to listen to music offline. Functions that will continue to be linked to the payment of the usual subscription fee.

At the moment, the background listening functionality for free accounts will first be implemented exclusively for YouTube Music users. in Canada, starting November 3; And although the company has not wanted to specify when we could expect to see an international implementation, its comment of “stay tuned” for a future update available for other countries augurs an arrival not too far away.