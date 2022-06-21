YouTube Music will recommend music without you having to open the app

YouTube Music is implementing a new dynamic that will make it easier for users to access the app’s recommendations.

Thanks to the latest update and using Android 12 features, you won’t have to open the app to listen to some of your favorite songs.

YouTube Music has a new way to show music recommendations

YouTube Music has different features dedicated to providing recommendations to users. For example, we find those recommendations that arise from our playback history and musical tastes.

And on the other hand, the dynamics that YouTube Music creates at certain times, such as Spring Recap, with its summaries of seasonal themes. And now it is implementing a new dynamic that will allow you to see recommendations without having to open the application.

As mentioned in Android Headlines, YouTube Music will start showing recommendations in quick settings. A dynamic that can be implemented thanks to “media recommendations” of Android 12.

So when you connect your headphones, or a Bluetooth speaker, you will see that the media player does not appear, but the quick settings are activated with a series of recommendations from YouTube Music. This section will display up to three of the latest songs you’ve listened to in the app, but can be expanded to display up to six songs.

And just by selecting a song, the player will be displayed with the basic controls and the progress bar. But if you want, you can go back to the music recommendation cards. A dynamic that you can also see from the lock screen.

So you can see YouTube Music recommendations and play them without opening the application. On the other hand, if you don’t want YouTube Music to implement this dynamic, you can disable it from your mobile settings. Just go to the “Sound and vibration” section, find “Media” and disable the “Show media recommendations” option.