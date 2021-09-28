youtube music will reach all smartwatches with wear os 2

Last August was a great day for Samsung. Mainly because the Korean manufacturer introduced its new generation of folding phones, new headphones to compete with the AirPods and a simply impressive smartwatch. We talk about Samsung Galaxy Watch4, which became the first smartwatch to debut Wear OS 3.

An operating system that has been designed jointly by Google and Samsung and that has some very interesting functions. One of the most surprising is the app Youtube music, a version designed for Wear OS 3 and, at the moment, was exclusively for Samsung’s new smartwatches.

Although, according to the information published by the portal The Verge, it seems that YouTube Music will soon reach all devices that work with the latest version of Google’s operating system so that they can enjoy the possibility of downloading music to listen to it. Without connection.

Soon all compatible smartwatches will be able to use the YouTube Music app

enlarge photo Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Samsung

As they have indicated, it seems that the exclusivity period of the YouTube Music app is going to end shortly, so it will begin to be implemented very soon on some devices. Even Google has confirmed that The latest models from Fossil, Michael Kors and Mobvoi will receive the YouTube Music app this week.

In this way, although it is true that YouTube Music app didn’t reach Wear OS beyond Samsung’s new smartwatches, It seems that very soon the successor of Google Play Music will land on models with Wear OS 2 and Wear OS 3.

On the other hand, to More Wear OS 2 devices will be updated this year to receive the YouTube Music app. In this way, they will be able to enjoy the benefits offered by this complete music application.

It should be remembered that the YouTube Music app has the ability to download tracks to the watch to listen to music without an Internet connection among other functions that make it a perfect tool for your smartwatch.

Finally, if you want to download YouTube Music on your smartwatch with Wear OS, you just have to go to the Google Play Store and find if the app is available. Can’t find it? You will only have to have a little patience since before the end of the year it is most likely that your wearable will already be compatible with this complete application to listen to music.

