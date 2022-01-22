Parental Control is one of the main focuses of all the services that can be used by children and adolescents. In that sense, we see applications like TikTok or Instagram advancing in these aspects. Likewise, Google has its Family Link service that allows you to configure controls in apps like YouTube, for example. And so, precisely the latter has recently reported that YouTube Music will be part of the Supervised Experience.

In this way, parents will have the possibility to adjust controls to regulate what their children listen to in the streaming music service.

The Supervised Experience comes to YouTube Music

Google started with the so-called Supervised Accounts or Experiences during the year 2021. It is a function that offers the possibility of adjusting a version of YouTube with everything you want to be available to children. In this way, parents and guardians have the possibility to prevent access to inappropriate content. In that sense, from YouTube it has been notified that this possibility will soon reach YouTube Music.

With this feature, parents will be able to create an environment entirely on YouTube Music for kids to enjoy the platform. Thus, they will have the possibility to listen to music, create playlists and follow artists, but in a supervised way.

It should be noted that these functions do not correspond specifically to YouTube Music, but to Family Link, Google’s Parental Control solution. In that sense, to use them, parents will have to have an account on the service and link their children’s account to configure their sessions on YouTube Music.

Considering that the idea is to provide the best environment for children to enjoy these platforms, a very useful option has also been added. This is about the ability for Supervised Accounts to log into TVs. This gives children more flexibility and freedom to use YouTube, while keeping them safe.