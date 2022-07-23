YouTube Music will have a new function to save battery on mobile

The YouTube app will soon add a new feature that will help you take care of your .

In recent months, YouTube Music has added a series of options that make it easier for users to discover new content and play their favorite music. And now it could add a new option that gives users more control over their music sessions.

YouTube Music will add a timer for you to schedule your music sessions

Most music streaming services have a feature that allows users to schedule the time they want to listen to music. Yes, a timer so that it turns off automatically when the established period is over.

A dynamic that is practical if you like to listen to music at bedtime, since you won’t wake up in the morning with the player still running and your mobile phone battery about to die.

That dynamic is what Google plans to add to YouTube Music in a future update. As mentioned in 9to5Google, the APK of the latest version of YouTube Music shows that the app will add a timer, just as services like Spotify or Apple Music integrate.

A that was already present in Google Play Music and that was lost along the way during the transition and closure of the service. The dynamics that YouTube Music would implement would be the same, giving the user the option to specify the period of time that they want to keep the player active. And it may also add options for users to extend the set time by 5 minutes or cancel the timer at any time.

At the moment, the Google team has not confirmed whether it will implement this new feature on YouTube, so we will have to wait for future updates to see if it integrates this new feature.

