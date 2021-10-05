YouTube Music will allow you to listen to music in the background in the free version of the app

Since replacing Google Play Music, the Mountain View company has focused on include new features and enhancements in YouTube Music every so often. In fact, only in the last few months, it has renewed its app for Android Auto and has launched the app for some watches with Wear OS 2.

Now, Google has announced that very soon we will be able to enjoy in the free version of a feature that is currently reserved for YouTube Music Premium users. We are talking about playing music in the background, that is, the possibility that our songs continue to sound without having the app open.

Turn off the screen and let the music continue!

Google assures in the YouTube blog that “each new YouTube Music update begins by listening to people”, and one of the things that its users demand the most is that the music continues to sound even if the phone screen is turned off or another app is opened. What is known as listening in the background, come on.

Well, this feature, until now reserved for Premium users, will begin to be implemented for users of the free version. from November 3 2021. It will first arrive in Canada, but the company assures that they will inform about expansion plans soon.

The new feature will arrive via update and it will allow us, as we said, to listen to music in the background, even if we turn off the screen or minimize the YouTube Music application. That is, we will no longer have to keep it open all the time. In addition, YouTube Music will be integrated into the Google Assistant driving mode.