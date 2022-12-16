YouTube Music will allow you to create a radio with your favorite artists

YouTube Music has most of the options that we usually use to listen to our favorite songs from a streaming music service.

We can search for songs by moods, genres, moments, trends, news, artists, among many other options. And if you have an artist you like, you not only have the possibility to listen to all his albums, but also go directly to the singer’s «Radio».

A dynamic that improves even more with the new function that the YouTube team is testing.

YouTube Music will allow you to create a personalized radio

As mentioned by some users on Reddit, YouTube Music gives users the ability to create a custom radio.

That is, they can create a radio by choosing all your favorite artists. And the dynamic is simple. You just have to click on “Create radio” and YouTube Music will show you the profiles of the artists, just like when you create an account in the application.

Once you choose all your favorite artists, click on “Next” so that YouTube Music allows you to customize the type of radio you are going to create. Three options are presented in the test, ranging from Familiar, Blend to Discover.

And on the other hand, you can also apply a series of filters to further customize the style of songs that will appear on the radio. For example, popular, new releases, training, etc. When you finish choosing all these options, you can click on “Create” for YouTube Music to create your radio.

All that remains is to go to the created playlist, with all the options that we already know. And just like with artist radios, your custom radio will update automatically. At the moment, this new option seems to be a test, so we will have to wait for it to move to the next stage and be available to everyone.