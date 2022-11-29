YouTube Music, the 2022 recap arrives with many new features and Google Photos integration

The end of the year is now approaching and it’s time to sum up: YouTube Music opens the dance, it must be said, which announced the distribution of the annual recap just a few hours ago. The Mountain View music streaming platform only inaugurated this tradition last year, so this is actually the second edition, but it’s also true that one comes at the end of each season.

To consult the recap, simply open the dedicated page on the mobile app, which can be reached by clicking HERE (it also works for desktop consultation); or you can consult it even from the main YouTube appby simply searching for 2022 recap in the search box. Compared to last year’s, which was in fact little more than a very regular playlist with the most listened to contents, the second edition will be more complete and full of interesting information, such as songs, videos, artists, favorite playlists and so much more. In the main YouTube app, in addition to the playlist there will be dedicated Stories, while in the app dedicated to YouTube Music among the personalized statistics we will find: