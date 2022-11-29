Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleYouTube Music, the 2022 recap arrives with many new features and Google...

YouTube Music, the 2022 recap arrives with many new features and Google Photos integration

Tech GiantsApple

Published on

By Abraham
- Advertisement -

The end of the year is now approaching and it’s time to sum up: YouTube Music opens the dance, it must be said, which announced the distribution of the annual recap just a few hours ago. The Mountain View music streaming platform only inaugurated this tradition last year, so this is actually the second edition, but it’s also true that one comes at the end of each season.

To consult the recap, simply open the dedicated page on the mobile app, which can be reached by clicking HERE (it also works for desktop consultation); or you can consult it even from the main YouTube appby simply searching for 2022 recap in the search box. Compared to last year’s, which was in fact little more than a very regular playlist with the most listened to contents, the second edition will be more complete and full of interesting information, such as songs, videos, artists, favorite playlists and so much more. In the main YouTube app, in addition to the playlist there will be dedicated Stories, while in the app dedicated to YouTube Music among the personalized statistics we will find:

  • Top Trends: which artists you discovered before most others.
  • Identity: a sort of profile of your musical personality is drawn up, based on your listening habits.
  • Hard to find content: All music found exclusively on YouTube and YouTube Music, such as remixes and live, discovered by the user.
- Advertisement -

The new recap will also offer a nice one function integrated with Google Photos. In the YouTube Music app, there will be quickly shareable cards with favorite songs from each season. It will be possible to customize them by adding your own images from the Photo gallery, to combine music and specific memories.

YouTube hasn’t said much about release timelines, but we point that out for the moment we have no feedback. We imagine it won’t be long.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Europe

Will the new Nikola Tesla euro coins help Serbia and Croatia value their shared history?

As Croatian citizens prepare to adopt the euro on 1 January, one historical figure...
Tech News

Galaxy S23 Series and Samsung’s new powebank have more information leaked in rumor

Samsung has not yet revealed any official information about the Galaxy S23 Series line,...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.