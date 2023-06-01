YouTube Music Tests ‘Major Releases’ and ‘Discography’ on Artist Pages

After a long time without updating its layout, artist pages on YouTube Music now show a “Main Releases” and “Discography” section, with the “Albums” and “Singles” filters. These changes can be seen in applications in Android, iOS and Web versions.
Previously, content was organized into separate carousels for albums and singles, but now YouTube Music displays “Top Releases” after the top five list of songs. You can scroll and browse the last 10 works by the artists and, when you access “More” in the upper right corner, check out the entire discography, in one grid view with top filters.
You can choose from albums, singles, popular tracks and recent releases. By default, each list appears to be sorted in reverse chronological order.
The “Top Releases” feature will be broadly rolled out to YouTube Music mobile and desktop users in an update.
With this new layout, the grids and filter options allow for a better view than a carousel. The homepage is less scrollable, but it allows other pages with more content for the user to interact and learn about the artist’s work in its entirety.
What did you think of this news on Youtube Music?
