YouTube Music Tests ‘Major Releases’ and ‘Discography’ on Artist Pages

After a long time without updating its layout, artist pages on YouTube Music now show a “Main Releases” and “Discography” section, with the “Albums” and “Singles” filters. These changes can be seen in applications in Android, iOS and Web versions.

Previously, content was organized into separate carousels for albums and singles, but now YouTube Music displays “Top Releases” after the top five list of songs. You can scroll and browse the last 10 works by the artists and, when you access “More” in the upper right corner, check out the entire discography, in one grid view with top filters.