YouTube Music should no longer require precise user location in update

YouTube Music must stop asking for the user’s exact location in future updates. The information was confirmed by Google, and the update should be released on September 26.
Last year, we found new ways to get you the right music. For example, you can now find music for working out, focusing and other activities in the activity bar at the top of the home page.
In addition to ceasing to use the user’s precise location, the streaming app must also erase everything that has been collected so far.
Of course, the change doesn’t mean that YouTube Music will have to stop using the user’s location permanently. That’s because the text of the app makes it clear that we are talking about “accurate” data.
That is, there are still chances that the streaming service will collect the approximate location to provide recommendations. This may be a little disappointing for some users, but it marks a considerable change from YouTube Music.
The Google app has always collected the location to suggest songs based on the exact location where the user is. Thus, the service can suggest electronic and lively music when the user is at the gym or a countryman when he identifies the location of the bar.
