YouTube Music should no longer require precise user location in update

YouTube must stop asking for the user’s exact in future updates. The information was confirmed by Google, and the update should be released on September 26.

Last year, we found new ways to get you the right music. For example, you can now find music for working out, focusing and other activities in the activity bar at the top of the home page.

In addition to ceasing to use the user’s location, the streaming app must also erase everything that has been collected so far.