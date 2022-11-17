YouTube Music removes the dislike button from the player in the Android app

The YouTube Music player screen is the interface of the time to receive minor design changes in the application. That’s because the service started releasing an update that concentrates more information on the “playing now” screen, including the queue, your likes, playlist, radio or artist page, with scrolling longer titles.

Artist names are positioned in the top right corner instead of requiring a tap on the album cover, while the song/video switcher is now one line down. The art now features more rounded corners, while the song title is left-aligned (like Spotify) and keeping only the like button right next to it.

It is worth noting that the dislike button has been removed from this main screen and, for those who want to play it, they will have to go to the top menu to find it in the list of options.