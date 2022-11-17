Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
YouTube Music removes the dislike button from the player in the Android app

By Abraham
YouTube Music removes the dislike button from the player in the Android app
The YouTube Music player screen is the interface of the time to receive minor design changes in the application. That’s because the service started releasing an update that concentrates more information on the “playing now” screen, including the queue, your likes, playlist, radio or artist page, with scrolling longer titles.

Artist names are positioned in the top right corner instead of requiring a tap on the album cover, while the song/video switcher is now one line down. The art now features more rounded corners, while the song title is left-aligned (like Spotify) and keeping only the like button right next to it.

It is worth noting that the dislike button has been removed from this main screen and, for those who want to play it, they will have to go to the top menu to find it in the list of options.

This change comes in the wake of what YouTube itself has already done on its main platform, hiding the rate of complaints from the public, trying to give a more positive tone to the service. The move makes less sense on YouTube Music, where you occasionally get a song you don’t like autoplaying — and just want to get it out of its algorithm quickly. At the same time, for someone who only plays their chosen playlists and artists, it really doesn’t make that much sense to have a dislike button so easily.

The timeline slider follows the row of controls below unchanged except for play/pause, now featuring a much more prominent white background.

The update is gradually coming to Android devices with version 5.32 of the app, but there is still no indication that the change has reached iOS.

