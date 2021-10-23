YouTube Music removes a feature that only paid users will be able to enjoy, which one?

We are about to complete the first year of existence of YouTube Music (although it was released in 2015) as Google’s only official platform to listen to music, after the gradual closure of Play Music, and the truth is that the application is still looking for its site in the world, putting and removing some functions that, the truth, are quite common among those that compete with it within the same market. If not, it is not understood that until just a few weeks ago, free users of the platform were not able to listen to music in the background because those of Mountain View considered this feature as a premium feature. But if Spotify has allowed free accounts to do so for a little over a decade! Fortunately, the Americans reconsidered and saw fit to include it on both iOS and Android. Now I take away another function. Although the free users won that playback in the background, now it’s time to take something away from them and YouTube Music has thought that it is best not to allow them access to the video versions of the songs they play. Remember that this application is characterized by not delimiting too clearly how much we are in the musical leg of the platform and when in that of the videos, since we can toggle either version by touching a simple button. This characteristic of alternating between the simple musical theme and its version in a video clip, is one of the most liked by users who find YouTube Music a good place to avoid all the noise of YouTube channels and content generators (youtubers) lifelong. So if this is your case, you should know that to continue enjoying those audiovisual pieces you will have to go through the checkout. From now on, YouTube Music will consider these video versions as one more plus for which we would like to pay a Premium subscription to the platform. Plan that not only includes this possibility, but also view all YouTube videos without ads and in the background, or download them to mobile, as well as unlimited access to the original content of the platform, that is, streaming series, documentaries, etc. For now, you can continue watching these music videos from YouTube Music and it is not expected that until the beginning of November the gradual closure of this possibility will begin. So while it arrives you know, go thinking if you are going to go to the YouTube app to see them or you are going to subscribe to a Premium plan from Mountain View. >