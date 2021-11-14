YouTube Music Reload us: new filter to find the right song at the right time

If you use YouTube Music to listen to your favorite songs in streaming, then you have surely noticed that on the homepage, immediately under the service logo, there is a small carousel, a activity bar which allows you to quickly access the music based on how we feel or what we are doing at that precise moment. It was first introduced in November last year with the voices Training, Relaxation, Daily Trip and Concentration . Well, now to these four filters a fifth is added.

Is called Reload, and it is an unprecedented shortcut where we will be able to find all the songs that, according to the Google algorithms, could help us recover some energy – physical or mental it doesn’t matter. So here are the inevitable Energy Supermix, Energy Mix 1, 2 and 3. And then to go down, with ad hoc contents. On the iPhone 13 Pro Max in the editorial office – with the YouTube Premium subscription activated – we find the sub-filters Hit, Courage, Finish line, Reload, Guitars, Motivation, Beats and From your collection. These are rumors that could change for each user depending on personal tastes and app settings.

The feature is currently rolling out – take a look at the app to see if you’ve already gotten it. Otherwise, it will be enough to be patient a little longer. YouTube Music and Premium crossed the 50 million subscriber mark this year. Those who rely on the free version have probably already realized that video support has been eliminated.