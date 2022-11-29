YouTube Music receives retrospective section with the most listened artists in 2022

YouTube Music has just been updated, releasing a feature long awaited by users: the retrospective of the most listened to artistic, songs and albums in the last 12 months. According to information, Google’s streaming app was the first to receive this news, but rivals should also win in the wake. Apparently, this year the developer implemented some changes in the retrospective section, listing not only the most consumed content in the year, but also listing the singers and tracks discovered in the period. There’s also a ‘Music Personality’ mode that analyzes your history to generate a unique result.

In addition to these improvements, Google also integrated the operation of Music with Photos, displaying results in stories from the company’s cloud storage service. The 2022 retrospective was made available for both Android and iOS and can be found in a publicity banner on the app’s home page or by searching in the search bar. - Advertisement - For now, we still don’t know the countries in which the feature was made available, but considering YouTube’s history, it is expected that all subscribers will be contemplated with the function soon. Competitors like Deezer, Spotify and Apple Music should also be updated in the coming weeks.

Currently, YouTube Music can be purchased for the monthly fee of BRL 16.90 per month in the Individual plan, an option that includes offline playback and with the screen locked. Interested parties can also hire the Family option at a monthly cost of BRL 25.50 or the Student option for just BRL 8.50 — you must confirm that you are attending college. YouTube Music — subscribe

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

