YouTube Music receives a function that until now was banned from ‘free’ users

YouTube Music is the heir application to the old Google Music, which disappeared forever at the end of last year. A platform that we could all think that it has been round since its inception but which, in reality, still lacks many things to resemble, above all, what we can consider as more complete: Spotify. Now Google has given its arm to twist and will allow one of the functions that it used as a hook to get paid subscribers to the platform, to be distributed in a general way by all free accounts: we are referring to the possibility of playing music in seconds flat when we turn off the mobile screen and put it in our pocket to listen to our favorite songs on the street, the bus or the subway. Following in the footsteps of YouTube This limitation (which will seem completely absurd to you) had an explanation, and that is that YouTube has always considered (and considers) that background playback of its video platform as an extra with which to reward subscribers Premium, so that feature was also extended to its musical leg. Not surprisingly, both sides belong to the same coin since they are intimately interconnected. In any case, if you access YouTube Music with your free account right now, you will not find that possibility of listening to music in the background with your smartphone locked, since it will begin to spread to all accounts from November 3, first. Instead, in countries like Canada and, as Google itself points out, all without “additional charges” so it will affect everyone who uses the platform. In addition to this playback in the background, YouTube Music prepares two more additions: on the one hand, the possibility of listening to personalized radio stations continuously and randomly that, as indicated from the app, will be “based on your favorite songs, albums and artists. “; and on the other, we will have “personalized playlists in random mode” as well as a whole battery of “mixes inspired by its musical ecosystem”, which will surely always be in constant change with new groups and styles that we are renewing every few months. Finally, there are also changes to the experience of using YouTube Music within Android Auto. A facelift that will allow us to use the app while we are in the car so that we can concentrate on driving safely while enjoying a better hands-free experience. >