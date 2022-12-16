YouTube Music, personalized radios and other novelties in test

There are movements within the YouTube Music application, judging by the shares that are circulating on the net in these hours. The new arrivals are mainly two: one of these looks like one new way of programming content to listen tothe other sees the arrival of a web function also in the mobile sector, both on iOS and on Android.
Indeed, YouTube Music already allows you to customize a listening queue based on familiarity, genre, mood, energy level and more right from the Now Playing screen, but very soon it could get the ability to create some sort of personalized radio. The feature appears to be currently being tested for a limited number of users, the same ones who are sharing the first screenshots testifying to its existence.
The function “Create a radio” appears in the main feed and is meant to “tune your music” from a grid of artists that is somewhat reminiscent of an initial YouTube Music setup experience, one in which the app tries to frame our musical tastes. You can actually choose multiple artists to influence the outcome, subsequently YouTube Music lets you choose from three “Song Picker” options: Familiar, Blend, and Discover. Similarly, “Filters” include: Popular, Deep Cuts, New Releases, Pump-Ups, Chills, Upbeats, Downbeats, and Focuses.
At the end of the configuration we will see a playlist appear titled “Endless music customization for you. Always updating.” or at least that’s the actual translated description.Although there’s the usual button to add it to the library, users who already have this feature note that it’s not actually saved.
Finally, let’s move on to the second novelty, the one concerning mobile applications. It’s about the “Add to queue” functionwhich has been available since time immemorial on the YouTube website, and which is now being tested for Android and iOS apps.
At the time, “Save to watch later” or “Save to playlist” were the only options available, but these were very different permanent solutions than a play queue. Here are the first screens testifying to the limited-number tests in progress.
Once it’s made available to everyone, the new option will appear at the top of the list. After selecting it, YouTube will create a queue at the bottom of the screen, which will allow you to drag to rearrange the display order, as well as remove with a gesture to the left. There will be options to repeat a song or start playback in random order. Finally, closing the mini-player will also clear the queue, as this is a temporary option.
At the moment the tests seem to be active only for paying writings and to be able to enjoy them it is necessary to touch the profile avatar in the upper right corner > Settings > Try new features. The function will be available for testing until January 28 on both Android and iOS, after which the timing for a possible flooding is not known at all.