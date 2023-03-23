YouTube Music now selects ‘covers and remixes’ of songs played

YouTube Music users now get new types of suggestion with a section of covers and remixes based on the profile’s favorite songs. the algorithm based on account history and what songs have been listened to. This list-style carousel comes after “Quick Picks,” with four songs shown on each of the five pages. Next to the song name is a thumbnail cover art and artist with a floating menu to the right.

The resource comes to bring practicality for those who tend to manually search for remixes or go to the original song and open "Related" for "Other performances", which are sometimes just live performances and videos. At launch, the cover and remix carousel appears right near the bottom of the YouTube Music home feed. The space must increase if the user plays his songs frequently. It is now available for Android, iOS and on the web.

Also new is a "Trending Songs" carousel with the same customizable playlist style as "For You". This is all in addition to the local and global rankings playlists and the division of categories at the top of the page already present in streaming, such as Energy, Relaxation, Physical activity, Focus, etc.