YouTube Music lets you automatically download recently played songs

YouTube Music is getting an update on Android that now lets you download recently played songs automatically. The improvement already works for premium members.
According to 9to5Google, the functionality is not directly linked to “smart downloads” and allows you to download up to 200 recently played songs.
The most interesting point is that there is no specific playlist for these songs, but they must appear within the “Downloads” tab.
For now, the feature is only available on Android and, if you want to activate it, the access path is quite simple:
Settings > Downloads & Storage > Download Recently Played Songs
Google also informs that the user has relative control over what is downloaded within the Smart Downloads feature.
If you explicitly exclude a playlist or song recommended by Smart Downloads, our systems must take this feedback into account so that the same song is not recommended for you in future playlists.
The novelty is already being released via update on the Play Store.
