YouTube Music helps you find those songs that you would like to hear again

YouTube Music is applying a small update in one of its most popular sections.

A new design that will make it easier for you to find those songs that you would like to listen to again, without having to resort to the playback history.

YouTube Music has a new dynamic to show you the songs that you would like to hear again

In recent months, YouTube Music has made several visual changes to some of its most popular sections. And continuing along the same lines, we find a new design in the “Listen again” section.

Instead of finding a more compact carousel with a series of music recommendations based on your playing history, we will have a grid layout. You will see that the images of the covers are larger, and the name of the song is shown at the bottom, although it does not mention the artist.

Following this dynamic, you will be able to see more than 10 songs in an update of this section of recommendations. And so if you’re looking for a song you want to play again, you won’t have to mess around with carousel scrolling, since you’ll have an expanded view.

Although this is a minor update, the new design of the “Listen again” section will help you find that song you want to listen to again more easily, without having to go crazy going through the playback history.

And yes, it still offers the option to play the song directly from the section, without having to open the playlist or go to the individual suggestion. This new dynamic appears to be available only for the YouTube Music app for Android mobile devices. As for the version optimized for tablets, you will see that it has not undergone any changes.

If you still don’t see this change in your YouTube Music account, try updating the app from Google Play. It is an upgrade available for both premium and free accounts.