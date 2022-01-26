YouTube Music has a new way to create ‘playlists’ with what you like

YouTube Music is not one of the most popular music services, but it holds its own among the top ten thanks to the invaluable help that YouTube gives it as a source of content and users who get to know it thanks to the premium subscription. But even so, it surprises us with some really interesting options that we don’t see in the rest of the competition. This is the case of today, which allows us to create playlists from content that until now had gone unnoticed by the vast majority: the playback queue. Do you know what is true? Exactly, it is the place where the songs that we want to listen to end up and that we select one by one while browsing through artists, groups, albums, etc. What can we do now? With the hours, that playback queue fills up with new songs and, in the end, they make up a fairly large list that represents very well what we like at that moment, which could well be influenced by our mood and the things that we like. they occur. Now YouTube Music has decided why not offer us the opportunity to turn that jam of waiting songs into a playlist, to save it and take it with us every time we want to enjoy it again. The truth is that it is a great idea because sometimes the playlists themselves do not conform exactly to what we feel or want, while the playback queue does. In this way, we see a new save button that we can press to generate a playlist within the application. This playlist that we want to memorize will offer us two options: add it to an existing one, that we have from before and could have some link in common with what we are listening to, or create another one from scratch where only the selected songs would be. Thus, the application avoids us the cumbersome manual method that prevailed until now, where there was no way to convert that playback queue into recurring content to visit when the body asks us to. The update is currently spreading and if it arrives it will do so over the next few days to the YouTube Music application. A great idea that will help us create personalized content faster that is neither an entire album of an artist, nor a playlist created from a cold selection of the songs we like. >