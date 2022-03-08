YouTube Music has a new option to share your favorite songs

YouTube Music is adding a new option on Android that will make it easier for those who want to share their music on Snapchat.

It is a function that has been in the app for iOS for months, and that is now being extended to Android users.

YouTube now lets you share a song on Snapchat Stories

If you have gone through the YouTube Music app, you may have noticed that it adds a new option when sharing a song. As mentioned in Xda Developers, when you open the Share menu, from the Android app, you find the Snapchat icon.

When you choose that option, a Snapchat Story is created with the song you’re playing on YouTube Music. And you won’t have to take any additional action, since the album art, the name of the song and the artist are automatically added, and a link that will take your Snapchat followers to open the music in the YouTube Music app.

So with a simple action you can share your favorite song with your Snapchat audience, without having to carry out the process manually. And if you want to customize any detail, you can do it, but from the Snapchat editor.

Now all that remains is for the Google team to activate the option to share songs from YouTube Music in Instagram Stories. An option that users miss, and that services like Spotify have been available for a long time.

We will see if YouTube Music becomes more social over time, adding those options that are so popular in other apps, and that should be part of it since its launch. For now, if you use the app from Android you will have to settle for this latest update that brings support for sharing the songs you want directly in Snapchat Stories.