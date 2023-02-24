YouTube Music has a great novelty prepared to compete with Spotify

- Advertisement -

It seems that YouTube Music is ready to make a significant leap in the content it offers and, in this way, make things a little more complicated for Spotify (among other streaming music services). As it has been officially confirmed, the podcasts will arrive shortly on the platform that is owned by Google. And this is great news. It has been Kai Chuck, president of podcasting for YouTube, who has broken the news. Therefore, it is not a speculation or leak. In this way, according to the manager himself, “in the near future” the content we are talking about will be another option for those who have a YouTube Music account. This movement will increase the attractiveness to sign up for the service, since it will have everything that users may need today. The objective is to offer a great experience The application will have to be renewed, because the idea is to offer both audio podcasts and those that are accompanied by video (increasingly numerous). In this way, the content offered by Google in this section is intended to be much easier for users to find and, also, creators will be able to monetize what they generate in a much more effective way. Another thing that has been indicated is that this will first be official in the US, and then the regions will gradually expand in places like Spain. Among the possibilities that will be offered from the outset, is to easily keep the reproductions active in the background, as well as the creation of improved libraries to be able to identify the content that is most in demand and listened to in the different sections that will be created. . Curiously, there is something that will be very different from what Spotify offers: there will be no exclusive content for the platform, and what is sought is that the ecosystem that is generated is very broad and diverse. Good numbers on YouTube Music Obviously, at the moment they do not reach the number of subscribers that Spotify has, but it has been known that right now the number of subscribers it has is 80 million users, which is not bad (but far from 200). of the leading platform in the market). With the new content that is going to arrive, and taking into account that to date it was only possible to access music in this YouTube option, it is easy for the data that we have commented to be improved. So things are looking pretty good for the Google platform. >