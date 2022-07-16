YouTube Music gives more control over playlists

YouTube Music is preparing a new feature for its subscribers, which promises to give you more freedom when managing your playlists.

At the moment, it is only a test for a limited time, but it already shows what new options YouTube is adding.

New options to control YouTube Music playlists

YouTube Music has been testing different dynamics in recent months to give users more options, whether it’s discovering new music or managing their personal library.

We have already seen an update to YouTube Music that shows music recommendations without having to open the app, a new section to remember those favorite songs that we haven’t listened to in a long time and new options to share music with other apps, among other new features.

And now it adds a new dynamic designed for playlists. While YouTube Music has the basic options to play any playlist, it wants to give users more control. And for this, it is adding more options.

As mentioned in Android Headlines, YouTube Music is testing new features for a limited time that will allow you to customize some details of the playlist. For example, you can reorder the videos in the playlist so that they appear in the order you want.

You just need to “drag and drop” the video inside the list panel so that it appears in the order you want when playing it. Or you can hide any video that you don’t want to appear in the list.

An action that you can perform by simply sliding your finger to the left or by taking the three dots menu and selecting “Hide”. This way, you don’t delete the video, but it won’t bother you when you play the whole playlist.

At this time, this new dynamic for playlists is only available in the YouTube Music app for iOS and Android. A detail to keep in mind that these options are on a trial basis until August 11.