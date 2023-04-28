YouTube Music gets update with support for US podcasts

YouTube Music is finally getting support for podcasts in its stable version for Android and iOS. The novelty is being released initially in the United States after a long period of testing with selected users.
According to those who already had access to the update, it is now possible to watch or listen to podcasts in the app, even without the premium subscription. In addition, YouTube Music also allows you to stream content to other devices or play in the background.
However, those who don’t have a premium subscription will still have to deal with the advertisements that may appear during playback and in the app’s interface.
Although the arrival of podcasts to YouTube Music may seem redundant, since Google has its own app dedicated to this content, the streaming service experience is now complete.
The novelty should also make YouTube Music more able to compete with Spotify. However, there are still no plans from Google to produce original podcasts, something that has attracted many users to the competitor.
So far, we still don’t know when the podcasts tab will arrive on YouTube Music Brasil, but that could change over the next few days. Furthermore, this update is performed via the server, something that requires no action on the part of the user.
