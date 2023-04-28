YouTube Music gets update with support for US podcasts

YouTube Music is finally getting support for podcasts in its stable version for Android and iOS. The novelty is being released initially in the United States after a long period of testing with selected users.

According to those who already had access to the update, it is now possible to watch or listen to podcasts in the app, even without the premium subscription. In addition, YouTube Music also allows you to stream content to other devices or play in the background.

However, those who don’t have a premium subscription will still have to deal with the advertisements that may appear during playback and in the app’s interface.