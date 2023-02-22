YouTube Music, finally, will allow you to create your personalized radio stations

- Advertisement -

One of the things that were not well worked on in YouTube Music was the management of radio stations. There are a fair number of options available that can be accessed, but until now creating custom options was not something that was present. Well, this has already begun to change in the Google service we are talking about. Through an update that has begun to be sent to users since yesterday (for now it is not in all regions, but the company has confirmed that a full deployment will be completed little by little), a new function has been included called Radio Builder. This is located in Your music tuner on the home screen of YouTube Music for both iOS and Android, and allows you to generate custom stations in what has to do with the content. What is achieved with this new YouTube Music option Through a process in which the platform’s algorithms will help, it is possible to generate a radio station that can be listened to at any time and without restrictions. In it, artists you like will be included (with a maximum of thirty to choose from). And, in addition, it will be possible to indicate that only songs from the chosen ones are reproduced or that, failing that, options that are similar and recommended by the service itself can be included. You can even establish whether you want to discover new songs or simply resort to those that you already know and have liked. Therefore, we are talking about a new option that allows the profile that you have on YouTube Music to be much more personal and, in addition, that you can have access to radio stations that you are sure you like (and that offer a random greater than the lists, of course). A good addition that it is true that it was being tested for a year on the platform with the aim of making users much more specific when indicating what they want to reproduce. It doesn’t matter what type of account you have This is something very important, since this new function has been launched so that all users can use it. In other words, it doesn’t matter if you have a free or paid account, because you can always create your personalized radio stations. The good thing is that the help of the service’s algorithm when generating new content is quite precise and, therefore, getting it right is quite simple. A nice addition for YouTube Music to better compete against rivals such as Spotify. >