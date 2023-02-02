YouTube Music expands feature that lets you “create a radio station” with select artists

YouTube Music is releasing a new feature that lets you create a personalized radio with selected artists. The functionality was being tested with a few users.
With the wide release, any user will be able to create a playlist with their favorite artists. In general terms, the resource works as in the application’s initial configuration.
Tap the “Create a radio” shortcut > Select your artists > adjust some filters > have a complete new playlist.
According to Google, the feature seeks to bring users a differentiated selection of songs from different artists, since it will be possible to apply some filters that can help in the discovery of little-known tracks.
The user can choose between low, medium or high variety of songs, apply filters such as “popular”, “new releases”, “focus” and more.
After the playlist is created, you can save it to listen again or even create more radios with different artists. The platform’s intention is to offer a level of customization that is currently not available in YouTube Music’s AI.
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }