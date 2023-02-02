HomeTech GiantsAppleYouTube Music expands feature that lets you “create a radio station” with...

YouTube Music expands feature that lets you “create a radio station” with select artists

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
YouTube Music expands feature that lets you “create a radio station” with select artists
1675333777 youtube music expands feature that lets you create a radio.jpeg
- Advertisement -

YouTube Music is releasing a new feature that lets you create a personalized radio with selected artists. The functionality was being tested with a few users.

With the wide release, any user will be able to create a playlist with their favorite artists. In general terms, the resource works as in the application’s initial configuration.

Tap the “Create a radio” shortcut > Select your artists > adjust some filters > have a complete new playlist.

Image/playback: YouTube Music.

According to Google, the feature seeks to bring users a differentiated selection of songs from different artists, since it will be possible to apply some filters that can help in the discovery of little-known tracks.

The user can choose between low, medium or high variety of songs, apply filters such as “popular”, “new releases”, “focus” and more.

- Advertisement -

After the playlist is created, you can save it to listen again or even create more radios with different artists. The platform’s intention is to offer a level of customization that is currently not available in YouTube Music’s AI.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.