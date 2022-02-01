YouTube Music continues to add sections with recommendations: now the radios

Although we all have very clear musical tastes and do not hesitate to look for what we really want to listen to, there are times when it does not hurt to get carried away by the recommendations of the platform we use, since it not only brings together those classics that we are passionate about, but there is room for surprising discoveries that we had not previously noticed. And it is those smart functions that YouTube Music is developing in recent times, as a way to enjoy music even more, especially the genres, artists and similar references that are stored within its millions of songs. Now, those from Mountain View have gone a step further with a new section: that of the radios. Radio recommendations? Radio calls are a good resource when we want something broader than a simple playlist. In it, we will find themes similar to the ones we like the most and, on many occasions, we can generate new stations by asking the app to start one from a single song. Well, what some users have just found on their YouTube Music home pages goes a step further. In what sense? Well, in that it will not be necessary for us to ask to create a radio since it will be YouTube Music itself that will do it for us and, in addition, inspired by a few songs that we like the most. In this way, we will have at our disposal a new section like the one you can see just above, where the platform expressly recommends a whole series of alternatives to start enjoying. These recommended radios will appear on the screen named and, most importantly, referenced by up to three musical themes that we like. Even by some artist that we follow and go to when we want to listen to something without risking or experimenting. In total, YouTube Music will show us 10 different radio stations that we can start at any time by clicking on them, so that they will be accessible from our home page. These radios usually take the name of the decade to which most of the music they contain belongs, or to specific bands, artists or genres and we will always have a review of the songs from which they have been created. To give us an idea of ​​what we can expect when we hit play. At the moment, they appear in the desktop app or the web, so it will probably take a few days to reach our smartphones. >