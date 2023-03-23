YouTube Music can put radios of your favorite artists on the home page, indicates test

In addition to automatically downloading recently played songs, YouTube Music is testing a new option that put your favorite artists’ radio on the home page.

The novelty was revealed this week, and the “Radio de Artists” section is centralized and can be a great shortcut for those in a hurry to listen to music.

Also, the playlist is mostly made up of songs by the artist and other tracks where he has a guest appearance. In other words, a good option for those who want to discover some new works by their favorite musician.