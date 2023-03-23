5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Asus
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftYouTube Music can put radios of your favorite artists on the home...

YouTube Music can put radios of your favorite artists on the home page, indicates test

MicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
YouTube Music can put radios of your favorite artists on the home page, indicates test
1679567322 youtube music can put radios of your favorite artists on.jpeg
- Advertisement -

In addition to automatically downloading recently played songs, YouTube Music is testing a new option that put your favorite artists’ radio on the home page.

The novelty was revealed this week, and the “Radio de Artists” section is centralized and can be a great shortcut for those in a hurry to listen to music.

Also, the playlist is mostly made up of songs by the artist and other tracks where he has a guest appearance. In other words, a good option for those who want to discover some new works by their favorite musician.

Image/playback: PhoneArena.
- Advertisement -

For now, the novelty is undergoing an A / B testing phase. With this, the update is being released through the server, and some users receive the improvement and others do not.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro come with an important option: being able to use them with more than one device at the same time

So far, YouTube Music hasn’t said whether favorite artist radio is a feature that’s here to stay for good. Even so, this current test also serves to measure audience engagement and how many people will use it.

It is worth remembering that on another front, YouTube Music should release personalized radios for free users and has also delivered a new interface in the playlist.

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Smart Gadgets

New Amazfit T-Rex Ultra, this is this smartwatch that is capable of enduring everything

The manufacturer Amazfit It has an increasingly salvageable position in the smartwatch market,...
Tech News

Nextdoor, news in this social network that helps neighbors

Nextdoor is a neighborhood social network that has become an essential tool for local...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.