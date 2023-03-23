YouTube Music can put radios of your favorite artists on the home page, indicates test

In addition to automatically downloading recently played songs, YouTube Music is testing a new option that put your favorite artists’ radio on the home page.
The novelty was revealed this week, and the “Radio de Artists” section is centralized and can be a great shortcut for those in a hurry to listen to music.
Also, the playlist is mostly made up of songs by the artist and other tracks where he has a guest appearance. In other words, a good option for those who want to discover some new works by their favorite musician.
For now, the novelty is undergoing an A / B testing phase. With this, the update is being released through the server, and some users receive the improvement and others do not.
So far, YouTube Music hasn’t said whether favorite artist radio is a feature that’s here to stay for good. Even so, this current test also serves to measure audience engagement and how many people will use it.
It is worth remembering that on another front, YouTube Music should release personalized radios for free users and has also delivered a new interface in the playlist.
