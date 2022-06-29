YouTube Music brings order to the graphical interface: what changes

- Advertisement -

There are some new features in YouTube Music about the graphical interface. After all, Google is always active to make the experience of using its streaming music platform as simple and satisfying as possible, and the newly introduced redesign moves in this direction.

In the specific case we are talking about the display of the album we are listening to: until today the cover was shown in the top left, and on the right there were title, author, year of publication and the buttons to add the album itself to our collection, to download it (offline listening) and the three vertical dots to access to other functions (for example: start radio, play later, add to playlist and go to artist). Just below it appeared the two rectangular buttons Play and Random Play.

WHAT CHANGES

Now the layout is much more pleasant: the album cover is in the center, bigger, just below the title appears (with description) and, even further down, the buttons download, add, play (finally circular in shape), share and the three classic dots (see above) are shown. Is it familiar? Definitely yes, because now the albums also adopt the same graphical interface that Google introduced for the playlists in early May.

Interesting to observe how by scrolling downwards, a floating key (FAB) for Play appears. Useful for not having to go back to the top of the page every time we want to stop and restart playback. In short, these are small but significant changes that go to optimize spaces and the entire UI of the application: certainly Google wants to make the design of YouTube Music more attractive especially on devices with large displays, obviously tablets but also foldable ones.